Rear Adm. Jablon Speaks in front of USS Nevada

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828566" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours the U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) during the ship’s port visit at Naval Base Guam, Jan. 17. The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating U.S. capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability. USS Nevada, homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine, an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most important survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)