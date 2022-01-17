Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Jablon Speaks in front of USS Nevada

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    01.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours the U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) during the ship’s port visit at Naval Base Guam, Jan. 17. The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating U.S. capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability. USS Nevada, homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine, an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most important survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 01:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 828566
    VIRIN: 220117-N-MH959-1001
    Filename: DOD_108768934
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Jablon Speaks in front of USS Nevada, by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Nevada
    SUBPAC

