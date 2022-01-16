Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Co. 2/23 Snow PT

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct a physical training event at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Jan. 16, 2022. The training event consisted of several practical application and exercise stations with a log run of 400 meters in between each station. Marines not participating in the practical application were required to conduct log drills until the station scenario was completed. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    2/23
    Marines
    MFR
    Log Run
    Operation Allies Welcome

