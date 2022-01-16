Echo Co. 2/23 Snow PT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct a physical training event at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Jan. 16, 2022. The training event consisted of several practical application and exercise stations with a log run of 400 meters in between each station. Marines not participating in the practical application were required to conduct log drills until the station scenario was completed. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)