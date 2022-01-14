U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment conduct embarking and disembarking drills, and fast-roping from an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 11-13, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828544
|VIRIN:
|210114-M-NI401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108768451
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, JGSDF soldiers fast-rope from MV-22 Ospreys, by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT