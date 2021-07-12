Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Dive Operations

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff assigned to the Buffalo District Dive Team conduct a periodic inspection of integrity of the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, Dec. 7. The dam provides flood protection to farmlands, residential areas and industrial and commercial developments in the lower Genesee River valley to Lake Ontario, including the Rochester, NY metropolitan area. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 21:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828531
    VIRIN: 221207-A-ZQ575-001
    Filename: DOD_108768258
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Dive Operations, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Dive Operations

