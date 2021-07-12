USACE Dive Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff assigned to the Buffalo District Dive Team conduct a periodic inspection of integrity of the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, Dec. 7. The dam provides flood protection to farmlands, residential areas and industrial and commercial developments in the lower Genesee River valley to Lake Ontario, including the Rochester, NY metropolitan area. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)