    CJTF-HOA Soldiers prepare for new Army fitness test

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    B-Roll of CJTF-HOA soldiers participating in training diagnostic to prepare for new Army ACFT.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 02:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Soldiers
    CJTF-HOA
    B-Roll
    ACFT
    DWANEYOUNG

