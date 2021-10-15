Civilian jobs at U.S. Army garrisons in Korea

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrisons are the Army’s epicenter, not only where Soldiers live, but where they train, conduct the day-to-day business of the Army, mobilize and deploy from.



Garrisons provide nearly all of the municipal services of a typical American city – and civilian installation management professionals all over the world keep those cities running every day.



We keep the lights on, keep traffic flowing, and keep Soldiers and Families fed, housed, entertained, and safe.



Wherever Soldiers are, civilian team members are there with them – Japan is no exception.



Civilian team members in Japan enjoy access to Japan’s world-famous cities, popular culture and food – including the best ramen and sushi you’ve ever had – plus familiar flavors, world-class shopping and a host of off-duty activities like amusement parks, festivals and temples.



U.S. military installations in Japan offer affordable shopping in commissaries for groceries and post exchanges for most other consumer goods, all without sales taxes for Army civilians.



The U.S. Postal Service provides mail service to civilian team members in Japan at costs comparable to mailing within the continental U.S.



Army civilians have free access to high-quality Department of Defense Dependents Schools for their school-age children. DoDDS students routinely outperform stateside public school students in reading and mathematics.



Garrison education centers offer affordable undergraduate and post-graduate classes and degree programs from accredited colleges and universities.



Up-to-date community fitness centers are open and free to use for civilian team members and their families with all of the amenities of the some of the nicest commercial fitness centers in the United States.



Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy jogging, biking and walking trails both on and off of the installations, and golfers won’t be disappointed with access to high-quality golf courses.



Join the team that sustains, supports, and defends the Army’s home in Japan. U.S. Army Installation Management Command, we are the Army’s home.