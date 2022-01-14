Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Mentorship Month

    MIDWEST CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Mr. Alphonzo Glover, an Exercise Planner for the Air Force Sustainment Center, gives tips on how to have effective one-on-one mentorships.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 14:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828517
    VIRIN: 220114-F-UR719-377
    Filename: DOD_108768000
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MIDWEST CITY, OK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, AFSC Mentorship Month, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mentoring
    Mentorship
    AFSC

