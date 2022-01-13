POTUS, SECDEF speak with military medical teams fighting COVID in US civilian hospitals

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828509" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- U.S. Army Lt. Col. Suzanne Cobleigh, the officer-in-charge of the military medical team deployed to Grand Rapids, Michigan, providing support to Spectrum Health Hospital, talks with President of the United States Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other military medical team members about her experience during the COVID-19 hospital support mission Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jan. 13, 2022. Cobleigh is originally assigned to Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, and has served on multiple Department of Defense MMTs to help mitigate hospital staffs’ COVID challenges. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Raekwon Jenkins)