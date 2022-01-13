Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTUS, SECDEF speak with military medical teams fighting COVID in US civilian hospitals

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Richard Barnes, Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes, Spc. Raekwon Jenkins and Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- U.S. Army Lt. Col. Suzanne Cobleigh, the officer-in-charge of the military medical team deployed to Grand Rapids, Michigan, providing support to Spectrum Health Hospital, talks with President of the United States Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other military medical team members about her experience during the COVID-19 hospital support mission Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jan. 13, 2022. Cobleigh is originally assigned to Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, and has served on multiple Department of Defense MMTs to help mitigate hospital staffs’ COVID challenges. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Raekwon Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 17:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828507
    VIRIN: 220113-A-HH518-1004
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108767807
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US 
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: WALLINGFORD, VT, US

