GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- U.S. Army Lt. Col. Suzanne Cobleigh, the officer-in-charge of the military medical team deployed to Grand Rapids, Michigan, providing support to Spectrum Health Hospital, talks with President of the United States Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other military medical team members about her experience during the COVID-19 hospital support mission Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jan. 13, 2022. Cobleigh is originally assigned to Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, and has served on multiple Department of Defense MMTs to help mitigate hospital staffs’ COVID challenges. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Raekwon Jenkins)
This work, POTUS, SECDEF speak with military medical teams fighting COVID in US civilian hospitals, by SPC Richard Barnes, SFC Timothy Hughes, SPC Raekwon Jenkins and SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
