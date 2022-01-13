Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. President calls Erie County Medical Center to discuss Covid response operations in Buffalo, New York

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    BUFFALO, N.Y. –U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Diana Tran-Yu, deputy director for administration, assigned to Walter Reed National Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, joins U.S. President Joe Biden on a video call to discuss Covid-19 response operations and the medical team’s experience on the front line while providing support to COVID response operations at Erie County Medical Center, New York, Jan.13, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 17:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

