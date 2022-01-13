BUFFALO, N.Y. –U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Diana Tran-Yu, deputy director for administration, assigned to Walter Reed National Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, joins U.S. President Joe Biden on a video call to discuss Covid-19 response operations and the medical team’s experience on the front line while providing support to COVID response operations at Erie County Medical Center, New York, Jan.13, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 17:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828506
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-BM014-658
|Filename:
|DOD_108767802
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. President calls Erie County Medical Center to discuss Covid response operations in Buffalo, New York, by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT