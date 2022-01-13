AETC 80th Anniversary: 49th Wing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Air Education and Training Command celebrates their 80th anniversary of recruiting, training and educating exceptional Airmen and Guardians. The 49th Wing, located at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, is one of the 25 wings assigned to AETC and is home to the U.S. Air Force's premiere F-16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 Reaper training program. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)