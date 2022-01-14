Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Strategic Café Podcast: Episode 1: "FY22-26 Strategic Initiatives"

    IN, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Eileen Hernandez, Steven Lawson and Nathaniel Sapp

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service

    A podcast to discuss the launch of DFAS's new 5 year Strategic Plan.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 09:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828489
    VIRIN: 220104-D-BO258-1001
    Filename: DOD_108767637
    Length: 00:11:14
    Location: IN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The Strategic Café Podcast: Episode 1: "FY22-26 Strategic Initiatives", by Eileen Hernandez, Steven Lawson and Nathaniel Sapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    strategy
    DFAS

