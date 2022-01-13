Master Sgt. Rochell Brown Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Rochell Brown, Incirlik’s African American Heritage Council President expands on the development and impact of the AAHC’s Panel of Understanding on Jan. 10, 2022. Held in preparation for February’s observance of Black History Month, the panel included officers and enlisted members and tackled a wide variety of subjects including identity, prejudice and the black experience in the U.S. Armed Services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)