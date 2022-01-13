Soldiers from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command are proud to honor the vision and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. as they reflect on his struggle to bring equality to our nation. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. lived his life serving others in pursuit of civil rights, racial equality, and justice for all and our Soldiers celebrate the civil rights leader’s life and incredible legacy as they discuss their own hopes for the future.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 18:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828473
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-HZ238-177
|Filename:
|DOD_108767289
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
