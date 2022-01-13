Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Laura Martin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command are proud to honor the vision and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. as they reflect on his struggle to bring equality to our nation. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. lived his life serving others in pursuit of civil rights, racial equality, and justice for all and our Soldiers celebrate the civil rights leader’s life and incredible legacy as they discuss their own hopes for the future.

    This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    equality
    MLK
    Martin luther King Jr

