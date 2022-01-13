Martin Luther King Jr. Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828473" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command are proud to honor the vision and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. as they reflect on his struggle to bring equality to our nation. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. lived his life serving others in pursuit of civil rights, racial equality, and justice for all and our Soldiers celebrate the civil rights leader’s life and incredible legacy as they discuss their own hopes for the future.