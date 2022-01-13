Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Warfare Training Wing Heritage Capsule Commemoration Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Alexander Goad 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Special Warfare Training Wing hosts the Aquatic Training Center Heritage Capsule Commemoration Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, January 13, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828470
    VIRIN: 220113-F-GG507-0001
    Filename: DOD_108767148
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Warfare Training Wing Heritage Capsule Commemoration Ceremony, by Alexander Goad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Warfare
    Texas
    Air Force
    JBSA
    SWTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT