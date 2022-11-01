Barksdale Airmen participate in Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise demonstrating mission ready capabilities in a remote location.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828468
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-RZ678-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108767118
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Interview B-Roll, by SrA Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT