Barksdale Airmen participate in Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise demonstrating mission ready capabilities in a remote location.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828446
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-RZ678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108766724
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Agile Combat Employment (ACE) B-Roll, by SrA Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
