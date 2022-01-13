First Lt. Justin O’Brien, 88th Security Forces Squadron, designed a liquid-cooled plate carrier, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. He designed the carrier as a way of cooling “Defenders” wearing body armor. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828442
|VIRIN:
|130122-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108766534
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airman comes up with a cool idea … and leaders listened, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT