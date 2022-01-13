Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman comes up with a cool idea … and leaders listened

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    First Lt. Justin O’Brien, 88th Security Forces Squadron, designed a liquid-cooled plate carrier, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. He designed the carrier as a way of cooling “Defenders” wearing body armor. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828442
    VIRIN: 130122-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108766534
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman comes up with a cool idea … and leaders listened, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    Air Force
    cooling vest
    innovation
    spark tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT