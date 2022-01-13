Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, at MacDill Air Force Base, deliver personal statements and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year's theme "It starts with me," is a call to action to help change priorities and better our community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828441
    VIRIN: 220113-F-FT779-0002
    Filename: DOD_108766523
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Team MacDill Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Diversity and Inclusion
    6th Air Refueling Wing

