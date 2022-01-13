Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, at MacDill Air Force Base, deliver personal statements and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year's theme "It starts with me," is a call to action to help change priorities and better our community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 14:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828441
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-FT779-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108766523
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team MacDill Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
