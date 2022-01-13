Team MacDill Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, at MacDill Air Force Base, deliver personal statements and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year's theme "It starts with me," is a call to action to help change priorities and better our community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)