    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the Department of State.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828439
    Filename: DOD_108766485
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Antony Blinken
    Ayman Safadi
    Jordanian Foreign Minister

