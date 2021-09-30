"Swiftly to Fight!"
In part 06 of this series, Colonel Andrew Campbell introduces the patch of the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 14:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|828435
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-DG902-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108766411
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Patches of PACAF 06/16: 374th Airlift Wing [Yokota Air Base], by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT