The Senate Armed Services Committee considers these nominations: Celeste Wallander for assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs; Melissa Dalton for assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs; and John Plumb for assistant secretary of defense for space policy.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 12:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828401
|Filename:
|DOD_108765881
|Length:
|01:19:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Senate Armed Services Committee Considers Nominations, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
