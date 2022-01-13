Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SpOC HQ Building 1 Sign

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Headquarters Space Operations Command (SpOC) was furnished with new signage at Building 1, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828400
    VIRIN: 220113-F-CG053-2001
    Filename: DOD_108765837
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 

    This work, SpOC HQ Building 1 Sign, by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ussf
    spoc
    u.s. space force
    space operations command
    SpaceForceNewswire
    headquarters spoc

