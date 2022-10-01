U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brady L. Heinen with 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics group, discusses Warfighting Capability and how it will impact the Marines and Sailors of 1st MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 12:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828396
|VIRIN:
|220110-M-RV237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108765729
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Campaign Order LOE:1 Warfighting Capability, by LCpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT