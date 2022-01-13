Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter Weather Preparedness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    In the event of severe winter weather, here are some tips to keep in mind. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828391
    VIRIN: 220113-M-QD254-0002
    Filename: DOD_108765627
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Weather Preparedness, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Tips
    Quantico
    Winter Safety
    COMMSTRAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT