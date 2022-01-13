In the event of severe winter weather, here are some tips to keep in mind. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828391
|VIRIN:
|220113-M-QD254-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108765627
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Winter Weather Preparedness, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT