NATO Secretary General meeting with the President of Estonia
BELGIUM
01.13.2022
Courtesy Video
Arrival of the President of Estonia, Mr. Alar Karis, and welcome by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, at NATO HQ followed by their bilateral meeting on Thursday 13 January 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828293
|VIRIN:
|220113-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108764571
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General meeting with the President of Estonia
LEAVE A COMMENT