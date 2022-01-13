Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Secretary General meeting with the President of Estonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    01.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Arrival of the President of Estonia, Mr. Alar Karis, and welcome by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, at NATO HQ followed by their bilateral meeting on Thursday 13 January 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 06:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828293
    VIRIN: 220113-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108764571
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT