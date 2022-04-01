U.S. F-16s, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, arrived on Łask Air Base, Poland, in support of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 04:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|828290
|VIRIN:
|220104-F-VG991-641
|Filename:
|DOD_108764484
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment, by SSgt Melody Howley and SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
