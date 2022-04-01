Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Melody Howley and Senior Airman Ali Stewart

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. F-16s, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, arrived on Łask Air Base, Poland, in support of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 04:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 828290
    VIRIN: 220104-F-VG991-641
    Filename: DOD_108764484
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment, by SSgt Melody Howley and SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USAF

