    Doorstep statement by NATO Secretary General at the informal meeting of the EU Defence Ministers

    BELGIUM

    12.01.2022

    Doorstep statement by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, upon arrival at the informal meeting of the European Union's Ministers of Defence in Brest, France, on 12 January 2022

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 03:12
    Location: BE

    NATO
    SG remarks

