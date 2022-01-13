Korean American Day with 1st Lt. Lydia Kim

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As 1st Lt. Lydia Kim, from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, reflects on Korean American Day as her experience of being a Korean American stationed in Korea, and what's in store for her next at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Korean American Day is dedicated to recognizing the contributions Korean Americans have made to the United States.