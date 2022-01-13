Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean American Day with 1st Lt. Lydia Kim

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    As 1st Lt. Lydia Kim, from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, reflects on Korean American Day as her experience of being a Korean American stationed in Korea, and what's in store for her next at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Korean American Day is dedicated to recognizing the contributions Korean Americans have made to the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 03:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828288
    VIRIN: 220113-F-SQ280-570
    Filename: DOD_108764398
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean American Day with 1st Lt. Lydia Kim, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Wolf Pack
    Inclusion
    35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Pantons
    Korean American
    Push It Up

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT