Korean American Day with 1st Lt. Lydia Kim

As 1st Lt. Lydia Kim, from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, reflects on Korean American Day as her experience of being a Korean American stationed in Korea, and what's in store for her next at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Korean American Day is dedicated to recognizing the contributions Korean Americans have made to the United States.
