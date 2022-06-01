Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Conduct INSURV Inspections

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Video by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    USS America (LHA 6) conducted a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment in the Philippine Sea and Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6-8.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 01:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828285
    VIRIN: 220108-N-FI026-1001
    Filename: DOD_108764315
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SASEBO, JP 

    This work, USS America Sailors Conduct INSURV Inspections, by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFFF
    INSURV
    MK38
    NIXIE
    Sea & Anchor
    USS AMERICA

