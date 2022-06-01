USS America (LHA 6) conducted a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment in the Philippine Sea and Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6-8.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 01:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828285
|VIRIN:
|220108-N-FI026-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108764315
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS America Sailors Conduct INSURV Inspections, by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS
