U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in MEU Exercise (MEUEX) 22.1 across Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. MEUEX is a pre-deployment training exercise that validates and reinforces the MEU’s mission capabilities across all of the Marine subordinate elements. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 23:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828282
|VIRIN:
|220113-M-WN068-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108764263
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 31st MEU: MEU Exercise 22.1, by LCpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
