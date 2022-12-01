Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU: MEU Exercise 22.1

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cesar Alarcon 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in MEU Exercise (MEUEX) 22.1 across Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. MEUEX is a pre-deployment training exercise that validates and reinforces the MEU’s mission capabilities across all of the Marine subordinate elements. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 23:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828282
    VIRIN: 220113-M-WN068-1001
    Filename: DOD_108764263
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU: MEU Exercise 22.1, by LCpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    okinawa
    float
    31st meu
    camp hansen
    exercise
    uss america

