    Women of Osan (Comm)

    OSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Today's Air Force is only made up of 24% female Airmen. We take a moment to highlight some of these brave women serving in various career-fields across Osan Air Base to commemorate Women's Equality Day.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 23:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 828274
    VIRIN: 210822-F-EU152-0001
    Filename: DOD_108764239
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: OSAN AB, KR

    TAGS

    Equality
    Osan
    Women

