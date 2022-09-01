Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Medical Group presents winter driving safety

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 173rd Medical Group present a humorous and innovative video on safe winter driving January 9, 2022 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The 173rd MDG administrative office went above an beyond to create a humorous and informative video to connect their message with the rest of the Medical Group staff.

    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    Safety
    Innovation
    Team Kingsley

