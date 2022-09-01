Airmen from the 173rd Medical Group present a humorous and innovative video on safe winter driving January 9, 2022 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The 173rd MDG administrative office went above an beyond to create a humorous and informative video to connect their message with the rest of the Medical Group staff.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 17:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828266
|VIRIN:
|220108-Z-F3914-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108764102
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 173rd Medical Group presents winter driving safety, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
173rd Medical Group Airmen discuss safety in a humorous, innovative way
