Buckley 2021 Year in Review

U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, the Buckley Garrison commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, the B GAR command chief, give a quick introduction for Buckley's 2021 Year in Review video Jan. 6, 2022, on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. The Year in Review video contains an animated photo collage showcasing some of Buckley's most memorable and iconic still photos from 2021.