Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buckley 2021 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, the Buckley Garrison commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, the B GAR command chief, give a quick introduction for Buckley's 2021 Year in Review video Jan. 6, 2022, on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. The Year in Review video contains an animated photo collage showcasing some of Buckley's most memorable and iconic still photos from 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 15:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 828259
    VIRIN: 220106-X-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_108763973
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley 2021 Year in Review, by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Years
    Year in Review
    Buckley
    Animation
    Space Force
    Buckley Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT