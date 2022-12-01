House Considers Impact of Continuing Resolution Part 1

The House Committee on Appropriations holds a hearing on the impact of continuing resolutions on the Defense Department and the military services. Part 1 of 2.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 15:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828257
|Filename:
|DOD_108763854
|Length:
|01:07:35
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
