Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    House Considers Impact of Continuing Resolution Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Committee on Appropriations holds a hearing on the impact of continuing resolutions on the Defense Department and the military services. Part 1 of 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 15:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828257
    Filename: DOD_108763854
    Length: 01:07:35
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Considers Impact of Continuing Resolution Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    USHORHearings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT