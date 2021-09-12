Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Toy Drop (no captions)

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from across the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, participated in Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 9, 2021, by executing an airborne operation into Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Paratroopers donated toys to local charities and conducted an airborne operation with Chilean Army jumpmaster, Lt. Col. Alberto Mellea, earning their Chilean jump wings and spreading holiday cheer to their local community. C-130J air crews air crews of the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 provided a ride to the drop zone.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:27
    Video ID: 828252
    VIRIN: 211209-A-XI247-061
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Alaska
    Arctic
    USMC
    paratrooper
    airborne
    4-25

