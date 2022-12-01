This week’s Around the Air Force highlights the new MyEval platform that’s replacing the existing VPC platform, the NATO Air Policing mission in the Baltic region and the launch of the Air Force Culture and Language Center’s new courses on Chinese and Russian culture.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 14:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828249
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-IZ785-074
|Filename:
|DOD_108763671
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: MyEVAL Launch, NATO Air Policing, New Mobile Culture Courses, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS
