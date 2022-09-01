Col. James Mattey, 513th Air Control Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Steven Gonsalves, 513th ACG senior enlisted leader, hold a virtual commander's call Jan. 9, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 14:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828246
|VIRIN:
|220109-F-EW270-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108763656
|Length:
|00:12:42
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 513th ACG January Virtual Commander's Call, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
