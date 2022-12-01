Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASBP "Ready, Set, Donate" 2022 Campaign

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by Taylor Stinson 

    Military Health System

    The Armed Services Blood Program is kicking off the new year with its 2022 campaign, "Ready, Set, Donate."

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 13:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 828242
    VIRIN: 220112-O-MD300-722
    Filename: DOD_108763572
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    This work, ASBP "Ready, Set, Donate" 2022 Campaign, by Taylor Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    donate
    blood
    armed services blood program
    blood drive
    ASBP
    donate blood

