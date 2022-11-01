Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Invitation to the AU Teaching & Learning Center's Writing Lab Services: Lead Writing Specialist Meg Varney describes how the lab can support Air University students and faculty.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828235
    VIRIN: 220111-F-RH006-2210
    Filename: DOD_108763384
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Writing Lab, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

