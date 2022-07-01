Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th EMDG: Correct Wear of N95 & Surgical Masks

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group at Al Dhafra Air Base demonstrate the correct wear procedures for the N95 mask and Surgical mask as part of Covid-19 procedures.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 06:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828186
    VIRIN: 220107-F-VA676-612
    Filename: DOD_108762965
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th EMDG: Correct Wear of N95 & Surgical Masks, by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mask
    AFCENT
    380th Expeditionary Medical Group
    ADAB
    N95
    covid-19

