    Patch Library promotes life skills through Lego Club

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal Wright 

    AFN Stuttgart

    The Patch Library hosts Lego Club every Thursday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Patch Barracks, Germany. The participants build a construction based on a theme each week and then display their finished artwork in the library until the next session. Steven Roark, Patch Library techinican, explains how the kids improve various social skills while participating. Annabelle Duhart, aged 8, added how the club has also helped her improve her focus and get her off her phone. Damian Wright, aged 6, expressed how much he enjoyed going to the club and looked forward to future sessions.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 07:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828181
    VIRIN: 220106-F-HJ874-0001
    PIN: 220106
    Filename: DOD_108762883
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    This work, Patch Library promotes life skills through Lego Club, by SSgt Krystal Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    communication
    STEM
    construction
    Legos

