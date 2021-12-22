Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA115 In-Processing

    SAUDI ARABIA

    12.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Marines from VMFA115 in-process to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828180
    VIRIN: 211222-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_108762873
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, VMFA115 In-Processing, by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-18 Hornet
    VMFA-115
    Silver Eagles
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378AEW
    378th AEW

