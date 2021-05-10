Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norma Domingo, NUWC Division Keyport Financial Analyst

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    211005-N-FI736-1001 KEYPORT, Wash. (Oct. 5, 2021) - Norma Domingo, a Financial Analyst at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, speaks about the benefits of coming to work at Keyport after finishing college. This video is part of the NUWC Keyport recruiting effort. (U.S. Navy video by Scott Pittman/Released)

    Note: All B-Roll was pulled from videos either distributed by NUWC Keyport, or from videos released on DVIDS hub. Music licensed from www.universalproductionmusic.com under account of Ian Carver

