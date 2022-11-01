Senior Navy officials provide insight into the Navy’s maintenance of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, the investigation to the November 2021 release of fuel from Red Hill facility impacting drinking water, clean-up and remediation efforts, and steps forward during a House Armed Services Committee hearing. Part 1 of 2.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 16:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828160
|Filename:
|DOD_108762647
|Length:
|01:01:11
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, House Committee Hears Testimony on Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT