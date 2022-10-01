Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    eNavFit Tutorial Series Module Twelve: End-to-End Online Process

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Douglas Bedford 

    Navy Personnel Command

    The eNavFit interface is the U.S. Navy’s newest bridging technology in the Talent Management initiative for completion of personnel performance evaluations. This module covers an online periodic summary group of one member from Reporting Senior acknowledgement through to electronic submission to Navy Personnel Command.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 16:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828157
    VIRIN: 220110-D-YG354-804
    Filename: DOD_108762619
    Length: 00:12:01
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, eNavFit Tutorial Series Module Twelve: End-to-End Online Process, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    eNAVFIT

