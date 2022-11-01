Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG January Commander's Call

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    Col. James Mattey, 513th Air Control Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Steven Gonsalves, 513th ACG senior enlisted leader, hold a virtual commander's call Jan. 22, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 16:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828152
    VIRIN: 220109-F-EW270-1001
    Filename: DOD_108762562
    Length: 00:12:37
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    TAGS

    AWACS
    Commanders Call
    513 ACG
    ReserveReady

