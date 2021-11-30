DCSA Program Executive Officer Charter Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    A Program Executive Officer (PEO) balances the risk, cost, schedule, performance, interoperability, sustainability, and affordability of a portfolio of acquisition programs and delivers an integrated suite of mission effective capability to users. Under the supervision of the Component Acquisition Executive and the PEO, Program Managers plan acquisition programs, prepare programs for key decisions, and execute approved acquisition and product support strategies; and employ a thoughtful, innovative, and disciplined approach to program management. The origins of a PEO can be traced back to 1974, when the United States Army first recognized the need for this capability. The capabilities delivered by the Army’s early PEOs blazed a trail of success that led to the implementation of PEOs across the Department of Defense, ensuring U.S. Forces have the capabilities to maintain our decisive competitive advantage over our strategic competitors.

    The Charter Ceremony and Certificate represent the assumption of authority and accountability for the management of a program and for all to bear witness to the leader designated this enormous responsibility.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828139
    VIRIN: 211130-D-D0467-2001
    Filename: DOD_108762357
    Length: 01:17:35
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

