    C-17 flying over Afghanistan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flying over Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Produced by Staff Sgt. Amanda Helton

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828134
    VIRIN: 110531-F-NQ521-003
    Filename: DOD_108762280
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    C
    Globemaster III
    Afghanistan
    Combat Camera
    ComCam
    Southwest Asia
    U.S. Air Force
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    816 EAS
    380 AEW
    SSgt Amanda Helton

