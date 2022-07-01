U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson is interviewed by Maj. Pete Bulinski, 97th Training Squadron (TRS) operations officer, on Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Jan. 7, 2022. Johnson visited Altus AFB to help celebrate the 97 TRS's 20th operational anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 16:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|828131
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-YW496-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108762229
|Length:
|00:30:41
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Between The Fern with Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS
