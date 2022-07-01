Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Between The Fern with Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson is interviewed by Maj. Pete Bulinski, 97th Training Squadron (TRS) operations officer, on Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Jan. 7, 2022. Johnson visited Altus AFB to help celebrate the 97 TRS's 20th operational anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 16:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 828131
    VIRIN: 220107-F-YW496-2001
    Filename: DOD_108762229
    Length: 00:30:41
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Between The Fern with Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interview
    Altus AFB
    20th anniversary
    97th TRS
    between the fern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT